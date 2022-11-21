Eurowings doubles services at BER, the German capital’s airport

Nearly 30 vacation and city destinations on offer from March 2023

Many new direct flights to Spain, Greece and Turkey

Focus on Northern Europe with new destinations Copenhagen, Gothenburg, Helsinki

Eurowings increases BER base to six stationed aircraft

CEO Jens Bischof: “Others are pulling back, we are building up”

Eurowings is significantly expanding its presence at Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) and extending its range of attractive direct destinations. With the start of the summer flight schedule from the end of March 2023, travellers will be able to choose from almost 30 destinations with Eurowings from the capital’s airport – twice as many as before. The new destinations that have already been determined include Malaga, Alicante, Antalya, Larnaca and Rhodes. Further destinations from Berlin residents’ favourite vacation spots are currently being planned. In addition to the expansion towards the south, Eurowings is strengthening its services to Northern Europe in particular: The Lufthansa subsidiary will connect the German capital with Copenhagen, Gothenburg and Helsinki from March 2023. As part of this growth, Eurowings is increasing its base in the capital and will have six aircraft stationed at BER in the future. A fourth aircraft is already reinforcing Eurowings’ growth path at the capital’s airport in the current 2022/23 winter flight schedule.

With this significant expansion of its programme, the Lufthansa Group airline is also responding to the withdrawal of international competitors, who have pulled out of the German market in the wake of the pandemic. Months ago, Eurowings had already emphasised the importance of the capital, announcing its intention to strengthen its position in Berlin.

“Others are pulling back, we are building up,” Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof said at a joint press briefing with BER Airport. “Berlin is and remains an absolute tourist magnet and one of the most exciting metropolises in Europe, both culturally and historically. So it’s only logical for us as a German airline to expand our presence and bring more Eurowings to the capital.”

Aletta von Massenbach, Chairwoman of the Management Board at BER: “The doubling of the aircraft fleet and connections at the capital’s airport by Eurowings is a strong signal. Globally, the capital region is one of the most popular travel destinations and attracts people from all over the world. Berlin and Brandenburg as an economic region are experiencing dynamic development and offer airlines the best conditions for consistent growth. The expansion of Eurowings’ services at BER further strengthens the partnership and enhances the connectivity of the airport location. We thank Eurowings and the Lufthansa Group for expanding their commitment and for their confidence in BER and the capital region.”

As Germany’s largest vacation airline with more than 4,000 employees, Eurowings has the most popular vacation destinations in Mallorca, the Canary Islands, Greece, Croatia and Egypt in its programme. Within Germany, the airline is the market leader in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne/Bonn and Stuttgart. Accordingly, Berlin has high-frequency connections to Cologne, Dusseldorf and Stuttgart via Eurowings. Eurowings’ BER programme is supplemented by flights in the growing segment of visiting family and home countries, for example to Beirut/Lebanon.

The Eurowings program in summer 2023 from BER:

Destinations in Northern Europe

Denmark: Copenhagen (NEW)

Finland: Helsinki (NEW)

Sweden: Gothenburg (NEW)

Destinations in Central Europe

Germany: Dusseldorf, Cologne/Bonn, Stuttgart

Austria: Salzburg

Destinations in Southern Europe

Greece: Heraklion, Rhodes (NEW)

Croatia: Dubrovnik, Rjieka, Split, Zadar

Spain: Alicante (NEW), Malaga (NEW), Mallorca

Turkey: Antalya (NEW)

Cyprus: Larnaca (NEW)

Destinations in the portfolio of family and home-country visits

Lebanon: Beirut

BERLIN/COLOGNE-BONN, 21 November 2022