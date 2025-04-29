Eurowings delivers top on-time performance in Q1 2025, boosts customer satisfaction amid strong demand

Eurowings started 2025 with a strong operational performance, flying 3.4 million passengers across 27,000 flights in Q1, 85% of which arrived on time.

Despite strike-related disruptions, the airline maintained a regularity rate above 98%, with the potential to reach 99.5% without the strikes. Customer satisfaction soared, with a Net Promoter Score of 55 and over 80% of passengers likely to return. Eurowings also expanded its leisure flight offerings by 12%, especially to the Gulf region.

Though Lufthansa Group’s point-to-point segment, including Eurowings, posted a €201 million EBIT loss due to seasonal and structural costs, CEO Jens Bischof remains optimistic for a strong year ahead.