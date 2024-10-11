Eurowings cuts over 1,000 flights from Hamburg Airport in 2025 due to rising costs

Eurowings, Germany’s second-largest airline, will reduce its flight offerings at Hamburg Airport by more than 1,000 flights in 2025, citing a sharp increase in location costs. The popular Hamburg-Cologne/Bonn route, along with six other European and North African destinations, will be removed from the summer schedule.

Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof expressed regret over the decision, blaming the airport’s planned fee hikes. He warned that reduced options will weaken Hamburg’s connectivity and increase travel costs. The airline is also considering further cuts at other German airports due to rising infrastructure costs, while shifting services to other EU countries.

Eurowings, which currently has 16 aircraft and serves 70 destinations from Hamburg, remains the airport’s market leader.