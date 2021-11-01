Eurowings cooperates with Smartwings in time for the opening of the new base in Prague

Customers of Smartwings benefit from new direct connections throughout Europe / Codeshare agreement concluded

Germany’s largest holiday carrier Eurowings is cooperating with Smartwings, the leading Czech airline. Both airlines have made a codeshare agreement to market flights. In the future, selected Eurowings connections operating from its new base in Prague will also be offered under Smartwings flight numbers and sold on smartwings.com and its other sales channels. Smartwings customers will thus benefit from the growing number of direct connections offered by the Lufthansa Group airline from the Czech capital. During the Covid crisis, Prague lost numerous direct connections to attractive destinations in Europe that are now being successfully re-established.

“We are delighted about the codeshare agreement with our partner Smartwings that will strengthen our position at our new Prague base. By operating from a highly attractive European city, we want to offer even more business and leisure travellers attractive non-stop connections throughout Europe,” said Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof.

“Our long-term priority is to expand the range of destinations, and, thanks to a new partnership with Eurowings, we will be able to offer convenient connections to a wide portfolio of destinations to our customers”, said Roman Vik, Board member and CEO, Smartwings.

The first Eurowings codeshare flights with Smartwings will take off from Prague just a few weeks after Eurowings starts operations in the “Golden City”. By opening a new base in the Czech capital, Eurowings is expanding its services in Central Europe. As of October 31, 2021, Eurowings will connect Prague with 14 new European destinations. By summer 2022, the Lufthansa Group airline will station three Airbus A320 aircraft, including local crews, in the Czech capital. Flights will be operated by Eurowings Europe, Eurowings’ pan-European flight operation.

