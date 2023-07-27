Eurowings connects Düsseldorf with Tel Aviv

Düsseldorf Airport is introducing a new direct flight connection from Eurowings to Tel Aviv, Israel. The airline will offer three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, starting from December 2.

The CEO of Düsseldorf Airport, Lars Redeligx, is pleased with this new route, as it strengthens the ties between the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia and Israel, fostering cultural, tourist, and economic exchange.

Jens Bischof, CEO of Eurowings, highlights Düsseldorf Airport’s significance as their largest base and views Tel Aviv as a trendy destination that will attract travellers from North Rhine-Westphalia for both leisure and business purposes.

Tel Aviv is known for its diverse appeal, including its Oriental charm in the old town of Jaffa, vibrant markets, trendy bars and restaurants, street food culture, museums, street art, skyscrapers, and beautiful sandy beaches, making it an attractive destination for visitors.