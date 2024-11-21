Eurowings boosts Berlin to Mallorca flights to three per day in 2025 Summer schedule

Eurowings will expand its summer 2025 schedule from Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER), offering up to 21 weekly flights to Mallorca, averaging three daily departures. This reinforces Mallorca’s status as a top destination for the airline.

The schedule also introduces new routes to Bilbao and Jerez de la Frontera and increases service to Málaga. While Eurowings is scaling back domestic flights in response to higher government taxes, it maintains up to seven daily connections to Stuttgart.

CEO Jens Bischof emphasised Eurowings’ commitment to Berlin as a key aviation hub despite the challenging environment. The airline’s focus on European routes contrasts with reduced operations in Hamburg and other German airports.

Mallorca flights remain unaffected by cancellations impacting competitors like Ryanair, which has significantly scaled back its services in Germany for summer 2025.