Eurowings becomes Germany’s first „sneaker airline”

Following a successful test phase, the airline Eurowings has decided to significantly expand its so-called “Sneaker Flydays”. Flight attendants and pilots of the German airline can now wear white Puma sneakers with the Eurowings logo with their uniforms every Friday during the summer season. In this way, the airline, which is part of the Lufthansa Group, is not only providing fashionable eye-catchers on board and on the ground, but also fulfilling the desire of its own employees for a sporty travel companion.

In an internal survey of more than 3,000 crew members, a clear majority spoke out in favour of wearing sports shoes on board and on the ground more often. The analysis of the more than 700 comments revealed that the sneakers from cooperation partner Puma are perceived as comfortable and innovative. Very positive feedback also comes from numerous passengers and on social media on a regular basis. After evaluating the survey, Eurowings has decided to significantly expand the number of its Sneaker Flydays from a monthly basis and – in keeping with the spirit of “Casual Friday” – make every Friday a “Sneaker Flyday” from now on.

“Whether on a business trip or on vacation, no shoes unite business and casual lifestyle like sneakers do,” says Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof. “The sporty outfit also highlights our identity as ‘Europe’s Value Airline’, with which we want to increasingly stand out from the competition of low-cost airlines.”