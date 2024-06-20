Eurowings’ April Fool’s joke takes flight: hot air balloon over Mallorca

Eurowings, Germany’s leading vacation airline, has turned an April Fool’s joke into reality by launching a hot air balloon service over Mallorca. The “Burgundy Dreams” balloon, designed to resemble an aeroplane with a cockpit, tail, and wings, offers a unique way to explore Europe’s top vacation island from up to 500 metres above ground.

Initially announced as a prank, the concept received overwhelming positive feedback, prompting Eurowings to actualise it. The balloon, manufactured in Barcelona, is operated by Mallorca Balloons and can carry four to five passengers.

Flights depart from Manacor balloon port, providing a convertible-like open-air experience. This year-round attraction costs from 188 euros, with a discount for Eurowings passengers.