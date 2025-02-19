Eurowings appoints Irina Haselmann as Managing Director of its new tour operator

Eurowings has named Irina Haselmann as Managing Director of its newly established Eurowings Holidays GmbH, reinforcing its commitment to tourism growth. The new tour operator will officially launch on 1 April 2025.

Haselmann, a digital and sales expert, has been with Eurowings since 2018, driving revenue growth through digital platforms. She previously held key roles at DER Touristik/Dertour. Michael Erfert, Eurowings’ Head of Sales, highlighted her vital role in shaping Eurowings Holidays.

The management team also includes:

Sven Ickstadt (COO) – Tourism industry veteran with 25 years of experience.

– Tourism industry veteran with 25 years of experience. Sebastian Jüngst (Head of IT) – Former IT lead for Air Berlin Holidays.

– Former IT lead for Air Berlin Holidays. Carolin Stauss (Head of Sales & Marketing) and Ilias Bratkos (Head of Data & BI) – Both from Eurowings Digital.

With this launch, Eurowings Holidays will offer customised vacation packages, leveraging expertise from Binoli GmbH and the IT systems of media entrepreneur Karlheinz Kögel.