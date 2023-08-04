Eurowings already profitable after first half of 2023

The airline Eurowings has reached an important milestone in the first half of 2023

The progress becomes more apparent when the first half of 2023 is compared with pre-pandemic figures. Compared to 2019, the improvement after six months is 170 million euros. In other words, Eurowings has improved its result by about one million euros for every day in the six-month period.

CEO Jens Bischof: “This development of Eurowings out of the worst crisis in aviation is extraordinary. It is our teams in Germany and at numerous locations throughout Europe that have made this turnaround possible. I am proud of this team achievement.”