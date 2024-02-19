Eurowings Airbus A320 suffers tyre damage while landing at Hamburg Airport, prompting evacuation on the runway

A Eurowings Airbus A320 registered D-AEWN, operating flight EW6004 from Gran Canaria to Hamburg Airport, experienced tyre damage during landing, causing a temporary halt in air traffic for around 30 minutes. The incident involved two burst tyres on the aircraft.

Despite the damage, the plane safely stopped on the runway. All 162 passengers and 6 crew members disembarked via mobile stairs onto the runway with the assistance of emergency services.

The cause of the tyre damage is unknown, and the Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation is likely to investigate.

Eurowings emphasised that there was no danger on board, and the safety of passengers and crew is their top priority.

The damaged aircraft is currently under examination by technical staff, with preparations for towing it from the runway underway. The disruption affected runway 15/33 at Hamburg Airport, but air traffic has since resumed as usual.