Eurowings Airbus A320 suffered engine failure at Stockholm Arlanda

An engine on a passenger plane broke down at Stockholm Arlanda on Monday morning. The plane had not yet taken off and no one has been injured.

A Eurowings flight from Arlanda to Berlin was cancelled on Monday morning after one of the plane’s engines caught fire.

“It was during the taxi that one of the engines had problems; the pilots interrupted the taxi. We do not know what caused the engine failure, but according to witnesses, flames must have erupted before it turned and taxied in again,” says air rescue leader Fredrik Hermansson at the air and sea rescue centre JRCC.

The aircraft was an Airbus A320 registered D-AEUH on its way to Berlin with 128 people on board when the incident occurred at 07:20.

Source: Dagens Nyheter and Flightradar24