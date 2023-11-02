Eurowings achieves profitable nine-month results with expansion plans and tourism focus

Eurowings, a Lufthansa subsidiary, has reported a positive result of 147 million euros (adjusted EBIT) after nine months, marking a significant turnaround from a 136 million euro loss during the same period the previous year.

This success can be attributed to strategic shifts in response to the Covid crisis, particularly the airline’s substantial expansion in the tourism sector. The expansion led to a 42% increase in turnover, surpassing two billion euros. Eurowings also benefited from the continued desire to travel post-pandemic, with a record number of guests, especially in popular destinations like Mallorca.

The airline now connects Mallorca to 26 airports across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, and the Czech Republic, contributing to its position as a leading European leisure airline. Eurowings foresees further profitability in 2023, marking a historic milestone for the company.

