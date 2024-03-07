Eurowings achieves historic profit turnaround

Eurowings, part of the Lufthansa Group’s point-to-point business segment, has achieved a historic profit turnaround in 2023, posting a positive result of 205 million euros (Adjusted EBIT). This marks a significant improvement compared to the previous year’s loss of 197 million euros.

The success is attributed to strategic changes implemented since the Covid crisis, including a substantial expansion into the tourism business. Eurowings experienced a 40% increase in turnover to around EUR 2.6 billion, with 21 million passengers boarding its flights in 2023. The airline’s focus on affordable flights for business and leisure travellers, coupled with strong demand and a record summer season, contributed to the positive outcome.

The “Mallorca Shuttle” initiative, with over 400 weekly flights connecting 26 airports to Palma, played a key role in Eurowings’ success.

The CFO emphasized the achievement as a historic milestone and highlighted plans to continue expanding as a leading European leisure airline in 2024.