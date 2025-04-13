Double diversion for Eurowings flight from Hurghada to Cologne/Bonn

Eurowings flight EW981 operated by SmartWings left Hurghada for Cologne at 12:10 UTC with a delay of 90 minutes. The Boeing 737-800 with registration OK-TSU in hybrid Smartwings/Eurowings livery declared an emergency and squawked 7700 over the Mediterranean Sea. It diverted to Heraklion on the Greek island of Crete, where it landed at 14:20 UTC.

After two hours on the ground, the aircraft took off again at 16:20 UTC en route to… Zagreb. There was no emergency squawk 7700 before the landing, and it seems that this additional stopover was programmed during the time on the ground in Crete. For what reason? A medical emergency, followed by a medical evacuation?

After being on the ground for another two hours between 18:40 and 20:40 in Zagreb, missing a re-scheduled departure time of 20:10, the Boeing 767-800 eventually took off for the last leg of its journey to Cologne at 20:54 UTC, with an estimated arrival time of 22:18. It will have been a long trip for the passengers.

Aviation24.be has been reaching out to Eurowings, without a reply at the time of writing.