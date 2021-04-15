Dortmund becomes the official home airport of the „BVB Mannschafts-Airbus“

The airline Eurowings is strengthening Dortmund: In the 2021 summer flight schedule, the Lufthansa subsidiary is significantly expanding its services and offering travellers from Dortmund six additional attractive holiday destinations in Spain, Italy and Greece. The new tourist destinations Alicante, Malaga, Catania, Naples, Heraklion and Kavala complement the existing connections that Eurowings already successfully operates to Lufthansa’s hub in Munich as well as to Split and Mallorca. Eurowings has expanded its connections to the popular Balearic island in particular.

„BVB Mannschafts-Airbus“ regular guest in Dortmund

To serve the expanded summer programme, Eurowings will station a second aircraft in the Ruhr metropolis from June 2021. In this context, the “BVB Mannschafts-Airbus” – a photo motif known throughout Europe due to its special black and yellow livery – will also be a regular guest in Dortmund in the future and take off from its home airport in the Ruhr region. This means that BVB fans from the Ruhr region will have the opportunity to meet “their plane” even more often than in the past.

“Dortmund is not only the home of our partner Borussia Dortmund, it is also where the roots of Eurowings lie,” said Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof. “That’s why we feel a particularly close bond with this aviation location and are expanding our flight offerings with all due caution. In doing so, we are strictly adhering to our industry-leading hygiene concept. Together with all Dortmund residents, we are pleased that the BVB Mannschafts-Airbus can now take off from here more frequently.”

Free middle seat bookable on all Eurowings flights from Dortmund

As on all Eurowings flights, passengers can reserve a free middle seat also from Dortmund in advance for as little as 10 euros and book it online at eurowings.com. The free middle seat can also be booked subsequently via the call center or even shortly before departure at the check-in counter. A reservation is possible as long as there are still enough seats available on the booked flight. If a passenger opts for the offer, the free seat is blocked with the booking and thus guaranteed not to be allocated elsewhere.

The 2021 summer destinations from Dortmund at a glance

Germany

Dortmund-Munich up to 11 times a week

Croatia

Dortmund-Split up to twice a week

Spain

Dortmund-Mallorca up to 16 times a week

NEW from June 2: Dortmund-Alicante up to twice a week

NEW from June 2: Dortmund-Malaga up to twice a week

Italy

NEW from June 2: Dortmund-Catania up to three times a week

NEW from June 4: Dortmund-Neapel up to twice a week

Greece

NEW from June 1: Dortmund-Heraklion up to three times a week

NEW from June 3: Dortmund-Kavala up to twice a week