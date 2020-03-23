[Coronavirus] Eurowings further reduces flight programme

• Focus on the return of holidaymakers abroad

• fuselage program at the airports of Cologne, Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Stuttgart

• Germanwings and Eurowings Europe flight operations temporarily pausing

Due to the ever-increasing spread of the coronavirus and the associated drop in bookings as well as numerous entry restrictions, Eurowings is planning a further significant reduction in the flight capacity offered from 25 March 2020. Depending on further development, the offered programme will be temporarily reduced to about ten percent of the previous capacity. The flight cancellations will be gradually implemented in the booking systems and affected passengers will be informed as of now about changes and rebooking options.

Return flights for 20,000 passengers

The reduced flight schedule will continue to focus on return flights from the most important holiday regions, enabling Eurowings to return European citizens safely to their home countries. In recent weeks Eurowings has already flown home about 20,000 passengers on more than 100 flights. In addition, the airline, as market leader at the airports of Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart and Cologne/Bonn, ensures a basic supply of domestic German connections as well as flights to selected European metropolises.

Germanwings and Eurowings Europe take a temporary break

Due to all the entry bans and curfews, the two airlines Germanwings and Eurowings Europe, which fly on behalf of Eurowings, will temporarily leave their aircraft on the ground and take a break. The flight schedule of Eurowings Germany will also be significantly reduced – with exception of the return flights and the aforementioned fuselage program at major German stations. These measures are designed to reduce the financial consequences of the slump in demand. They complement the already planned savings in personnel, material costs and project budgets as well as other liquidity measures. Eurowings is currently engaged in constructive discussions with its operating partners and trade unions on short-time working.

Berlin/Cologne/Bonn, 23 March, 2020