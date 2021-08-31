Budapest Airport reintroduces Cologne/Bonn connections 

Budapest Airport’s connections to Cologne are the latest to be re-introduced to the Hungarian gateway. Recommencing a four times weekly service to Western Germany’s cultural hub, the capital city airport welcomed the return of Eurowings yesterday. The German low-cost carrier (LCC), a subsidiary of Lufthansa Group, will utilise its fleet of A319s and A320s on the 958-km sector.

Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport comments: “Resuming these services means Eurowings returns with flights to Cologne, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, and Stuttgart – 30% of all our operations to Germany this coming winter. This latest revival continues to help us work towards our goal to ensure we once again offer a rich variety of destinations to our customers.”

Eurowings’ resumption of all services from Budapest will see the airport offer more than 400,000 seats to the Central European country during Winter 21/22 as the LCC’s flights join the gateway’s operations to Berlin, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Munich, and Nürnberg.