Blind booking is back at Eurowings

Eurowings has reintroduced its popular Blind Booking service, offering adventurous travellers surprise destination flights for spontaneous trips and short vacations.

Customers choose thematic categories like “Pizza, Pasta & Amore” or “Christmas Markets” and only discover their destination post-booking.

Starting at 44 euros, one-way flights from Germany, Austria, Sweden, and the Czech Republic are available in the BASIC fare. Travellers select a category, enter travel details, and after payment, the surprise destination is revealed.

The service allows for flexibility in excluding specific destinations but doesn’t permit rebooking or cancellations after purchase. Additional information is available on the Eurowings website.