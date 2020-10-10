Autumn holidays 2020: Greece beats Mallorca among German holidaymakers

Greek islands of Rhodes, Crete and Kos replace Mallorca as favourite destination during autumn holidays

Full flexibility: rebooking options and return flight guarantee for all customers on European routes

The Greek islands of Rhodes, Crete and Kos are the new top destinations for German holidaymakers in the autumn holidays of 2020, surprisingly replacing Mallorca, the long-time frontrunner, as the Germans’ favourite destination. This is shown by current data from the largest German holiday airline Eurowings.

For the first time, the Lufthansa subsidiary is flying more sun-seeking holidaymakers to the three Greek islands than to the Balearic Islands, whose tourism has been suffering for months under the current travel restrictions. Eurowings has the largest number of attractive sunny destinations in most German federal states at the start of the autumn holidays. The market leader at the airports of Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne/Bonn and Stuttgart will be flying to over 70 destinations in 20 countries during the autumn holidays alone.

Greek islands already available from 44.99 euros

Eurowings customers can now fly to Rhodes from numerous German airports such as Cologne/Bonn, Düsseldorf, Hamburg or Stuttgart for as little as 44.99 euros. The sunny island of Crete can already be booked via eurowings.com or via the Eurowings customer app from Berlin, Cologne/Bonn, Düsseldorf, Hamburg or Stuttgart from 54.99 euros. Tickets to the island of Kos are also available for this price – Eurowings passengers can fly to this holiday destination from Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Munich and other destinations from 54.99€. Besides destinations in Greece, Milan is currently one of the most popular destinations for Eurowings customers. At the start of the autumn holidays, Eurowings will be flying from Düsseldorf, Hamburg or Stuttgart from as little as €54.99 to the northern Italian metropolis, which has its charm especially in autumn and is less crowded than in the summer months.

Safe Travel: With flexibility and guaranteed return flight

Eurowings customers will continue to benefit from the flexible rebooking options as well as a return flight guarantee: customers can change their Eurowings flights free of charge up to seven days before departure, rebook as often as they wish and change to another destination within Europe free of charge. Eurowings passengers who are already in their destination country will be guaranteed to be returned to Germany in the event of a new travel warning or a lockdown – if necessary also by special flight.