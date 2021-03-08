At long last, Berlin becomes an important base for the Lufthansa Group through its low-cost unit Eurowings

Lufthansa subsidiary expands commitment at the capital’s airport

More than a hundred aviation jobs move to Berlin base

Every third departure at the new BER is a Eurowings flight

With more than 1,000 departures since opening, Eurowings flies to the top

CEO Jens Bischof: “Others are leaving, we are staying here“.

The airline Eurowings is stepping up its commitment in Berlin and will open a new base at Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) on April 1, 2021. Eurowings had already emphasized the importance of the capital at the launch of the new airport in October 2020 and announced its intention to strengthen its position in Berlin. Now the airline is stationing three of its Airbus A320 aircraft at the new BER – just in time for the start of the world’s largest travel trade show, ITB.

For decades, the Lufthansa Group has reliably connected Berlin with Europe’s most important metropolises as well as long-haul destinations via Lufthansa’s major hubs in Frankfurt and Munich. In the meantime, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group have significantly expanded their market leadership at BER. With the opening of its base, Eurowings is also reacting to the withdrawal of international competitors who have largely left the German market in the wake of the crisis: “Others are leaving, we are staying here,” said Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof. Since the capital’s airport opened in October 2020, Eurowings has already taken off from Berlin more than 1,000 times. In February 2021, every third BER departure was a Eurowings flight.

Bischof describes BER and Eurowings as a “perfect match”: “Berlin is and will remain an absolute tourist magnet and one of the most exciting metropolises in Europe, both culturally and historically. So, it’s only logical that we, as Germany’s No. 1 tourist airline, expand our presence in the capital by opening our own base. We are very pleased to soon be able to fly residents of Berlin and Brandenburg to their well-deserved vacation after the end of the lockdown.”

Many Berlin pilots and flight attendants return to the capital city

Stationing own aircraft and corresponding Eurowings crews will create more than a hundred direct jobs for Berlin – and thus also the opportunity for many (ex-)Berliners to return home. Many pilots and flight attendants had to leave the capital in recent years in the wake of airline insolvencies or the withdrawal of a number of airlines.

“I’m glad to finally be back home, close to family and friends, thanks to the redeployment to BER. At the same time, I’m relieved not to have to commute to Stuttgart anymore,” says a delighted André Wetzel, a flight attendant at Eurowings.

With the opening of the Berlin base in April, Eurowings will once again connect the capital with Cologne, Düsseldorf and Stuttgart up to three times a day – on many days even more frequently. The airline is focusing in particular on off-peak times, which are popular with travellers. As Germany’s largest vacation airline, Eurowings also has the most popular vacation destinations to Mallorca, the Canary Islands, Greece, Austria, Corsica, Croatia and Egypt in its program. The BER program in the summer flight schedule is supplemented by flights in the growing segment of family and home visits, for example to Beirut in Lebanon.

Aircraft operated by Eurowings will be positioned preferentially at Pier North of the new Capital Airport. Passengers thus benefit from short distances, boarding without bus transfers and a direct building connection to the Lufthansa lounge.