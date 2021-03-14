300 additional flights to Mallorca for Easter: Eurowings responds to surge in bookings

Airline bookings surge after Mallorca’s RKI reassessment

Lufthansa subsidiary adds 300 additional flights at short notice for the Easter vacations

Increased flight services at airports Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne/Bonn and Stuttgart

Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof visits the Balearic government

Immediately after the decision by the Robert Koch Institute to remove Mallorca and other areas of Spain and Portugal from the list of risk areas, the airline Eurowings received an unprecedented number of travel bookings. Numerous flight connections, particularly at the major Eurowings stations in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart and Cologne/Bonn, were fully booked within hours.

Eurowings responded to the sudden rush of customers at short notice with a significant expansion of the previously limited Mallorca offer. Over the weekend, the airline added 300 additional flights for the upcoming Easter travel season, in order to be able to meet the rapidly growing customer demand. Last week, the Lufthansa subsidiary already had to deploy larger aircraft to Palma for the first time since the crisis in order not to leave customers waiting for departure.

The increased Mallorca schedule is already bookable and will be ramped up from Thursday, March 18, with first additional flights to Palma. The sudden inflow of bookings has spread across the entire country: It affects the airports of Düsseldorf and Cologne/Bonn in Germany’s most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia, but also Hamburg in the north and Stuttgart in the south of the country. Eurowings has also reported a sharp rise in bookings from other airports since Friday.

Eurowings is by far the largest provider of flights between Germany and Mallorca. Lufthansa’s leisure carrier operates an international base at its Palma location and connects Europe’s most popular holiday destination with 22 different airports in Germany, Austria and Switzerland during the summer season. From the end of May, Eurowings will also fly British travellers from Manchester and Birmingham to Mallorca for the first time – thus expanding its service popularly known as the “Mallorca Shuttle” internationally.

Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof had met Balearic Prime Minister Francina Armengol at the government headquarters in Palma on Friday (March 12) to discuss current developments on the island. “Together with other Lufthansa Group airlines, we are expanding our flight offering with all due caution. In doing so, we are strictly committed to our industry-leading hygiene concepts,” Bischof told journalists in Palma.

Only guests with a negative PCR test are allowed to board the aircraft to Mallorca, as required by the Balearic government. Tourism Minister Iago Negueruela stressed at the press conference that the Balearic Islands, with its sharp drop in corona cases, is currently one of the safest destinations in the Mediterranean. The Spanish central government reported that the seven-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants for the islands were at 21.3 on Friday.

