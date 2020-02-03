Eurowings to close its Munich base from winter 2020-2021

Lufthansa Group’s point-to-point airline is closing its Munich base next winter. Capacity should not be lost but redistributed in the Lufthansa Group.

A Eurowings spokesman told airliners.de that the airline would relocate its activities and resources in the markets of Cologne/Bonn, Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Stuttgart.

Eurowings would like to enable all employees in Munich to continue to work in the Lufthansa Group, either within Eurowings or in another group airline, and to find fair solutions for everyone involved.

Nevertheless, Eurowings will continue to fly to and from Munich in winter. Lufthansa is to increase frequencies on individual routes and also use larger aircraft types.

Eurowings currently has six Airbus A320 aircraft stationed at Munich Airport. Two of them in the AOC of Germanwings, four are operated by Austrian unit Eurowings Europe. In addition, there are still long-haul Eurowings routes to and from Munich, flown with three A330 aircraft from SunExpress passed into the hands of Lufthansa last year.

Eurowings opened its Munich base in the 2017 summer schedule with the aim of tapping additional passengers for the Lufthansa Group. “We succeeded,” said the spokesman to airliners.de.

Source: airliners.de