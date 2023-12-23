Warning strike over at Discover Airlines

At Discover Airlines, a warning strike took place today as a result of stalled negotiations. The pilots, organised by their union Vereinigung Cockpit, aimed to assert their demand for fairer employment terms.

The strike had minimal impact on passengers as management pilots operated flights or travellers were rerouted within the Lufthansa network.

This action highlights the pilots’ stance against working under inferior conditions compared to other parts of the Lufthansa Group. Vereinigung Cockpit stated no further warning strikes are planned for the year and anticipates an improved offer from the employer.

Representing cockpit personnel in Germany, the union advocates for fair policies and flight safety for around 9,600 members across German airlines.