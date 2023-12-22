Warning strike at Discover Airlines possible before Christmas

Negotiations on labour agreements at Lufthansa’s subsidiary, Discover Airlines, have reached a standstill. Despite positive signals initially, recent developments have led to disillusionment as the employer’s representatives withdrew concessions and introduced new conditions, stalling progress.

The pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit seeks to restart negotiations but is considering a warning strike to underline the need for genuine and dependable discussions. The union urges Discover’s management to address the pilots’ demands promptly, emphasising the necessity of fair and secure conditions for cockpit staff.

As a consequence of management’s refusal to discuss, pilots based in Frankfurt and Munich will strike on Saturday from 08:00 to 13:00, disrupting the holiday plans of hundreds of travellers.