Lufthansa Groups’ leisure airline Eurowings Discover becomes Discover Airlines

Eurowings Discover, the Lufthansa Group’s young leisure airline, has unveiled its new brand identity as “Discover Airlines.” This rebranding signifies its position as the Lufthansa Group’s premium leisure carrier in Germany, emphasising the joy of travel and exploration. The new design incorporates shades of blue, representing the sky, horizon, and water, along with yellow accents symbolising the sun and beach.

The new branding retains the lowercase “discover” lettering with a dot, adding “Airlines” to it. The airline’s connection to the Lufthansa Group is evident with the “Member of Lufthansa Group” lettering on the fuselage. A white line extends the tail’s design to the bottom of the aircraft.

The rollout of the new brand identity begins with the arrival of the first Airbus A320 in the new livery on September 5, followed by changes to the airline’s digital presence on September 6. Over the coming months, signage at airports and various items will be updated to reflect the new brand image.

Over the coming year, the Discover Airlines fleet will grow to a total of 28 aircraft with the addition of five Airbus A320s and one Airbus A330. Five short-haul aircraft will be based in Munich and will take off around 60 times a week to 23 leisure destinations in summer 2024. Ten Airbus A320s and 13 Airbus A330s will be flying from Frankfurt to 33 short- and medium-haul destinations and 17 long-haul destinations. Discover Airlines also plans to resume long-haul flights from Munich at the beginning of 2025.

Since its launch, Discover Airlines has welcomed over four million passengers and offers a wide range of travel options through its integration into the Lufthansa Group network and codeshare partnerships with Air Canada and United Airlines.