In winter 2024/25, Discover Airlines launches first non-stop connection from Europe to Tulum, Mexico

Discover Airlines is set to launch the first non-stop connection from Europe to Tulum, Mexico, in the winter of 2024/25. The leisure airline will offer two weekly nonstop flights from Frankfurt to Tulum, becoming the first European airline to operate at the newly opened Tulum Felipe Carrillo Puerto Airport.

Responding to high demand in this popular vacation destination during the ideal travel season from December to April, Discover Airlines aims to provide a faster and more convenient 12-hour flight from Frankfurt.

Tulum International Airport recently opened with domestic flights and is set to begin international service next month through various airlines, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Air Canada, JetBlue, and Copa Airlines.

Discover Airlines’ non-stop route from Frankfurt to Tulum will run from December 12, 2024, to the end of April 2025, offering travellers direct access to the Yucatán Peninsula’s dream destination known for Mayan ruins and sandy beaches. The leisure airline, fully integrated into the Lufthansa network, aims to meet the strong demand from European travellers by providing a more accessible and convenient route to Tulum compared to previous connecting flights via the USA or Mexico.