Discover Airlines to launch direct flights from Frankfurt to Seychelles starting Winter 2025

Discover Airlines will introduce a new dream destination to its flight network in winter 2025 with twice-weekly non-stop flights from Frankfurt to the Seychelles.

Highlights of this new service include:

October 26, 2025, with departures every Tuesday and Sunday at 21:55, arriving in the Seychelles the next morning at 10:45 after a 10-hour flight. Optimised Routes: The Seychelles flight will include onward travel to Mauritius, offering improved arrival and departure times for travellers heading to this neighbouring Indian Ocean paradise.

The Seychelles, known for its 115 islands with white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and rich biodiversity, is a prime location for relaxation, snorkeling, and diving. This route expansion complements Discover Airlines’ commitment to enhancing leisure travel options.