Discover Airlines to launch direct flights from Frankfurt to Seychelles starting Winter 2025

Discover Airlines will introduce a new dream destination to its flight network in winter 2025 with twice-weekly non-stop flights from Frankfurt to the Seychelles.
Highlights of this new service include:
- Inaugural Flight: October 26, 2025, with departures every Tuesday and Sunday at 21:55, arriving in the Seychelles the next morning at 10:45 after a 10-hour flight.
- Optimised Routes: The Seychelles flight will include onward travel to Mauritius, offering improved arrival and departure times for travellers heading to this neighbouring Indian Ocean paradise.
- Expanded Accessibility: Discover Airlines strengthens direct connections from Germany to the Seychelles, a destination previously served only by Edelweiss from Zurich within the Lufthansa Group.
The Seychelles, known for its 115 islands with white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and rich biodiversity, is a prime location for relaxation, snorkeling, and diving. This route expansion complements Discover Airlines’ commitment to enhancing leisure travel options.