Discover Airlines launches historic year-round route from Frankfurt to Kittilä

Discover Airlines, part of the Lufthansa Group, is making history by launching year-round scheduled flights from Frankfurt, Germany, to Kittilä, Finland, starting in December 2024.

This marks the first time in decades that international flights will connect Kittilä during the summer season. The route will operate twice weekly during the winter season and continue with reduced frequency from April to October 2025.

This new connection is a significant boost for year-round tourism in Lapland and enhances the region’s accessibility. The route, operated with a 180-seat Airbus A320-200, offers extensive global connections via Frankfurt, Europe’s largest airport.

The expansion is part of a broader initiative by the Lufthansa Group to increase connectivity to Finland’s Lapland region, with new routes also opening from Frankfurt, Zürich, Vienna, Hamburg, and Stuttgart to various destinations in Lapland.