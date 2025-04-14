Discover Airlines launches direct flights from Munich to Calgary

Lufthansa’s subsidiary Discover Airlines has added Calgary to its growing long-haul network from Munich Airport, offering three weekly flights to Canada’s “Wild West.”

The new route connects Bavaria with Alberta’s outdoor attractions, including Banff National Park and the Rocky Mountains.

Operated by Airbus A330, the Calgary service follows recent inaugural flights to Orlando and Windhoek, rounding out the airline’s new intercontinental routes.

Discover now flies to 32 leisure destinations with 80 weekly departures.