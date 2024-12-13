Discover Airlines lands in Tulum: A new gateway to paradise

Discover Airlines has become the first European airline to land at the newly inaugurated Tulum Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport (TQO), marking a milestone with the arrival of flight 4Y12 from Frankfurt. This historic touchdown also marked the first arrival of a widebody aircraft at the airport.

The airline now offers non-stop flights between Frankfurt and Tulum twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays, from December 12, 2024, to April 27, 2025. This seasonal service enhances convenience for travellers heading to Tulum, known for its pristine beaches, Mayan ruins, and nearby attractions like Bacalar and Sian Ka’an.

Tulum is Discover Airlines’ second Mexican destination, complementing its year-round flights to Cancún, further enriching the Lufthansa Group’s offerings to Mexico.