Discover Airlines expands Summer 2025 schedule with new Nordic and European destinations

Discover Airlines is expanding its summer 2025 offerings with new routes from Frankfurt and Munich, including first-time destinations in Norway and Iceland.

The airline will connect Frankfurt to Ålesund and Evenes, and Munich to Bodø, bringing its total Nordic destinations to five, its largest selection yet. Flights will also include a new route from Munich to Reykjavík.

Additionally, Discover Airlines will increase flights to popular Greek and Bulgarian locations, with added routes to Kefalonia, Kalamata, and Burgas.

These expansions bring Discover Airlines’ total summer destinations to 36 from Frankfurt and 29 from Munich.