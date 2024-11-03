Discover Airlines expands Summer 2025 long-haul routes with new service to Minneapolis and direct flights from Munich

Discover Airlines is expanding its summer 2025 schedule with new long-haul routes from Frankfurt and Munich, offering over 70 weekly connections to 17 destinations. Notably, the airline will launch a new service from Frankfurt to Minneapolis, Minnesota, with four weekly flights starting in May 2025.

The Minneapolis route, previously operated by Lufthansa, enhances Discover’s North American offerings, which include popular destinations such as Philadelphia, Orlando, and Las Vegas.

In addition, Discover Airlines is introducing three direct routes from Munich: Orlando, Windhoek, and Calgary, making them accessible from Germany’s second-largest hub for the first time in years.

The airline continues to serve sought-after locations in Africa, such as Mauritius and Zanzibar, and in the Caribbean, including Punta Cana and Cancún. Departure times have been optimised across many routes to better meet travellers’ needs.