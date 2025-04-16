Discover Airlines expands network with new Nordic and winter sun destinations

Discover Airlines is adding Oulu, Finland, to its summer schedule with two weekly flights from Frankfurt between June and September. This complements its growing Nordic network, which also includes Kittilä, Reykjavík, Evenes, Bodø, and the new Alta, Norway, route starting this winter.

The airline is also boosting its winter sun offerings, adding daily flights to Marrakesh and Hurghada from Frankfurt, and increasing service from Munich. New winter destinations include Varna, Dubrovnik, and Heraklion, previously only served in summer.

Discover’s fleet now includes 30 Airbus aircraft, with 16 A320s for short/medium-haul and 14 A330s for long-haul flights.