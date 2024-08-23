Discover Airlines expands fleet and enhances long-haul experience with new product

Lufthansa subsidiary Discover Airlines is set to expand its fleet to 33 aircraft by mid-2027, adding six Airbus A330-300s and three Airbus A320s.

The A330s will be operational by 2027, while the A320s will join the fleet by 2025. As part of this expansion, the airline will phase out three older A330-200s by 2026.

In 2027, Discover Airlines will also introduce a new long-haul product, featuring upgraded seats, a modern entertainment system, and an all-aisle access Business Class. These enhancements aim to strengthen the airline’s position in the leisure travel market.