Discover Airlines expands Arctic connections: direct routes from Frankfurt to Kittilä and Alta set to transform Northern European tourism

Discover Airlines, a leisure airline under the Lufthansa Group, is set to revolutionise Northern European tourism with two new direct routes. Starting from December 20, 2024, the airline will operate a once-weekly Frankfurt to Kittilä route using a 180-seat Airbus A320-200, marking Discover Airlines’ debut in Finland. Additionally, a historic new route from Frankfurt to Alta, the first direct connection between Europe and Finnmark (upper north of Norway), will commence on December 19, 2024, with two weekly round trips.

The collaboration between Norwegian airport operator Avinor and Visit Alta has been pivotal in realising one of these routes, offering enhanced accessibility to the unique appeal of the Alta region.

Discover Airlines’ full integration into the Lufthansa network at Frankfurt ensures seamless connections, opening up Arctic experiences to a broader international audience. This expansion signifies a major milestone for the tourism industry in both Kittilä and Alta, with the potential for further initiatives and developments in the future.