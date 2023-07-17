DER Touristik and Lufthansa Group expand cooperation to promote sustainability in tourism through purchase of SAF

DER Touristik and Lufthansa Group have expanded their cooperation to promote sustainability in tourism. DER Touristik is the first major tour operator to purchase Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) from Lufthansa Group, aiming to reduce CO? emissions from vacation trips. The SAF, made from biogenic residues such as used cooking oils, reduces CO? emissions by approximately 80% compared to conventional kerosene.

DER Touristik will offer its guests climate-friendly air travel using SAF at no extra charge, with the tour operator covering the costs. They will present selected tours with improved carbon footprints in their upcoming DERTOUR Magalog titled “Conscious Travel.” The Magalog will include flights with a 20% SAF share, reducing individual flight-related CO? emissions.

The strategic partnership also includes additional measures to raise awareness and educate vacationers and travel agency experts about SAF.

The Lufthansa Group aims to achieve a neutral CO? balance by 2050 and plans to halve its net CO? emissions by 2030. They prioritise fleet modernisation, SAF use, flight operations optimisation, and sustainable flight options for private and corporate customers.

SAF is blended with fossil aviation fuel, with a maximum blending ratio of 50% currently allowed, resulting in significant CO? emission reductions compared to conventional kerosene. SAF made from biogenic residues can save about 80% of CO? emissions.