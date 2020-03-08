[Coronavirus] Lufthansa will ground complete Airbus A380-fleet until at least May

Last Friday, Lufthansa Group (Austrian and Brussels Airlines, Air Dolomiti, Eurowings, Lufthansa and SWISS) announced to take drastic measure against the coronavirus crisis. The airline group reduced its flight offer by almost 50% to reduce the cash drain after low bookings and last-minute cancellations.

In addition, Lufthansa will ground its entire Airbus A380 fleet of 14 aircraft until May and possibly even until June, website aero.de learned from an internal source. Last Friday, Lufthansa already considered grounding its A380-fleet.

According to the German website, the passenger load has dropped to a mere 35%. In addition to an immediate hiring freeze, Lufthansa Group has already offered its employees the use of voluntary individual personnel measures in recent weeks. These include the granting of unpaid leave and bringing forward annual leave. The company is in talks with its operating partners and trade unions in order to avoid dismissals – among other measures – by means various part-time models, including probationary periods.