[Coronavirus] Lufthansa Group to ground 150 aircraft, Reuters reports

Lufthansa Group, the holding company that includes Air Dolomiti, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Germanwings, Lufthansa (Cargo) and SWISS will ground 150 aircraft out of a fleet of 770 due to the very weak demand after the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), press agency Reuters reports.

“We are dynamically adjusting our plans to reflect extraordinary circumstances,” a Lufthansa spokesman explained to Reuters, adding that 25 of the 150 grounded aircraft are long-haul jets.

Last Friday, Lufthansa already announced that it would reduce the number of short- and medium-haul flights by up to 25% due to the coronavirus uncertainties. The airline is now also planning reduced working hours.

Lufthansa plans to further reduce flight capacities due to the coronavirus impact on global flight demand. “The number of flights on short- and medium-haul routes could be reduced by up to 25%, depending on the further development of the spread of the coronavirus,” the airline said on Friday.

The worst is still to come, the airline warned.