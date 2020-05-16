Which Brussels Airlines destinations will be cancelled in Summer 2020?

During the recent works council meeting between Brussels Airlines management and the trade unions, it was announced that a number of destinations would be cancelled in order to improve the profitability: the network would be downsized from 78 to 56 European destinations, and from 20 to 18 long-haul.
It has now been disclosed which destinations will be removed from the network during this summer season:
Long-haul
Two African destinations are abandoned:
- Conakry (Guinea), and
- Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso).
European network
The following destinations, mainly inherited from Thomas Cook Airlines Belgium, will no longer be served:
- Lanzarote (Canary Islands, Spain),
- Billund (Denmark),
- Bristol (England, UK),
- Calvi and Figari (Corsica, France),
- Palermo and Catania (Sicily, Italy),
- Funchal (Madeira, Portugal),
- Hanover (Germany),
- Hurghada (Egypt),
- Chania, Kos, Rhodes, Santorini and Zakynthos (Greek islands),
- Krakow (Poland),
- Moscow Sheremetyevo and Saint Petersburg (Russia),
- Almeria, Seville and Valencia (Spain),
- Marrakesh (Morocco), and
- Zadar and Zagreb (Croatia)
New destinations
During the works council meeting, it was also mentioned that the number of night stops should be reduced to a minimum. If applicable to all Lufthansa Group airlines, it would mean that Frankfurt and Munich (operated exclusively by Luftansa aircraft with a night stop in Brussels) and Zurich (operated exclusively by SWISS with also a night stop in Brussels) could be in part operated by Brussels Airlines aircraft.
In the long term (2024-2026), Brussels Airlines might acquire Airbus A321XLR aircraft and operate new long-haul destinations: Miami, Newark and Boston (USA) have been mentioned in North America, a return to Nairobi and a new destination Kilimanjaro (Kenya) in Africa.
Kilimanjaro is in Tanzania, not Kenya.
