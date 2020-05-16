Which Brussels Airlines destinations will be cancelled in Summer 2020?

During the recent works council meeting between Brussels Airlines management and the trade unions, it was announced that a number of destinations would be cancelled in order to improve the profitability: the network would be downsized from 78 to 56 European destinations, and from 20 to 18 long-haul.

It has now been disclosed which destinations will be removed from the network during this summer season:

Long-haul

Two African destinations are abandoned:

Conakry (Guinea), and

Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso).

European network

The following destinations, mainly inherited from Thomas Cook Airlines Belgium, will no longer be served:

Lanzarote (Canary Islands, Spain),

Billund (Denmark),

Bristol (England, UK),

Calvi and Figari (Corsica, France),

Palermo and Catania (Sicily, Italy),

Funchal (Madeira, Portugal),

Hanover (Germany),

Hurghada (Egypt),

Chania, Kos, Rhodes, Santorini and Zakynthos (Greek islands),

Krakow (Poland),

Moscow Sheremetyevo and Saint Petersburg (Russia),

Almeria, Seville and Valencia (Spain),

Marrakesh (Morocco), and

Zadar and Zagreb (Croatia)

New destinations

During the works council meeting, it was also mentioned that the number of night stops should be reduced to a minimum. If applicable to all Lufthansa Group airlines, it would mean that Frankfurt and Munich (operated exclusively by Luftansa aircraft with a night stop in Brussels) and Zurich (operated exclusively by SWISS with also a night stop in Brussels) could be in part operated by Brussels Airlines aircraft.

In the long term (2024-2026), Brussels Airlines might acquire Airbus A321XLR aircraft and operate new long-haul destinations: Miami, Newark and Boston (USA) have been mentioned in North America, a return to Nairobi and a new destination Kilimanjaro (Kenya) in Africa.