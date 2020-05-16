Which Brussels Airlines destinations will be cancelled in Summer 2020?

By
André Orban
-
1
517

During the recent works council meeting between Brussels Airlines management and the trade unions, it was announced that a number of destinations would be cancelled in order to improve the profitability: the network would be downsized from 78 to 56 European destinations, and from 20 to 18 long-haul.

It has now been disclosed which destinations will be removed from the network during this summer season:

Long-haul

Two African destinations are abandoned:

  • Conakry (Guinea), and
  • Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso).

European network

The following destinations, mainly inherited from Thomas Cook Airlines Belgium, will no longer be served:

  • Lanzarote (Canary Islands, Spain),
  • Billund (Denmark),
  • Bristol (England, UK),
  • Calvi and Figari (Corsica, France),
  • Palermo and Catania (Sicily, Italy),
  • Funchal (Madeira, Portugal),
  • Hanover (Germany),
  • Hurghada (Egypt),
  • Chania, Kos, Rhodes, Santorini and Zakynthos (Greek islands),
  • Krakow (Poland),
  • Moscow Sheremetyevo and Saint Petersburg (Russia),
  • Almeria, Seville and Valencia (Spain),
  • Marrakesh (Morocco), and
  • Zadar and Zagreb (Croatia)

New destinations

During the works council meeting, it was also mentioned that the number of night stops should be reduced to a minimum. If applicable to all Lufthansa Group airlines, it would mean that Frankfurt and Munich (operated exclusively by Luftansa aircraft with a night stop in Brussels) and Zurich (operated exclusively by SWISS with also a night stop in Brussels) could be in part operated by Brussels Airlines aircraft.

In the long term (2024-2026), Brussels Airlines might acquire Airbus A321XLR aircraft and operate new long-haul destinations: Miami, Newark and Boston (USA) have been mentioned in North America, a return to Nairobi and a new destination Kilimanjaro (Kenya) in Africa.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.