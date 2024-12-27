Brussels Airlines will welcome 3 more A320neo aircraft in the fleet by summer 2026

Brussels Airlines continues its fleet renewal program and will welcome three more Airbus A320neo aircraft in its fleet by summer 2026. The A320neo uses less fuel, produces up to 20% less CO2-emissions, and represents a 50% noise reduction compared to previous generation aircraft. This will bring the total number of A320neo aircraft in the fleet of Brussels Airlines to 8.

On November 1, 2023, Brussels Airlines received its first Airbus A320neo, straight from the Airbus factory in Toulouse. This was a milestone moment for Brussels Airlines, as it was the first time in the history of the carrier that brand-new aircraft joined the fleet.

Brussels Airlines currently has five A320neos and is excited to announce that three more aircraft of this type will join the fleet by summer 2026. These state-of-the-art aircraft will replace two older A319-aircraft. The third unit is used to expand the fleet.