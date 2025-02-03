[Video] “Welkom aan boord”: A rare look inside Brussels Airlines, premiering February 9 on VTM

Brussels Airlines is offering an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at its daily operations in the new reality series Welkom Aan Boord, airing on Flemish television channel VTM from February 9.

For the first time, camera crews followed pilots, cabin crew, ground staff, and technicians over several months, capturing both the excitement and challenges of working for Belgium’s national airline.

The series, produced by Geronimo Entertainment, aims to inspire aviation careers while revealing the hidden world behind every flight. Welkom Aan Boord will air every Sunday on VTM and be available on VTMGO.

Watch an extract of the first episode here: