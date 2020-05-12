Unions “worried and surprised” about Brussels Airlines’ current situation

The future of Brussels Airlines is currently being discussed at the airline’s headquarters in Diegem, near Brussels Airport. “An extraordinary works council is never a good news show,” said union representative Didier Lebbe to LN24.

“We are very worried and surprised by the current situation of Brussels Airlines,” he added.

The unions underline frustration among the staff about the length of the negotiations and the uncertainty that comes with it.

Furthermore, the issue of the negotiations between Lufthansa, Brussels Airlines and the Belgian government about 290 million euros state aid is still unknown and no solution is in sight.

