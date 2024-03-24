Unions representing Brussels Airlines pilots call off four-day strike

After a few recent twists and turns, the strike from 27 March 2024 until 30 March 2024, at the start of the busy Easter holidays (in Flanders), by pilots of Brussels Airlines has been called off after the unions representing the pilots and the management reached an agreement.

Negotiations between Brussels Airlines management and pilot unions must have taken place over the weekend and have resulted in an agreement.

“Brussels Airlines is pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached with the pilot unions regarding their compensation package,” reads a press release. “The agreement has been signed. The details will be communicated to the pilots in the coming days,” says the airline, adding that the agreement “takes into account our current financial reality and is primarily aimed at improving the gross salary.”

As a result, a looming four-day strike by Brussels Airlines pilots that was about to take place from Wednesday 27 March 2024 until Saturday 30 March 2024 has been called off.