Two-thirds of Brussels Airlines flights cancelled because of pilots’ strike

Brussels Airlines is facing a major disruption as two-thirds of its flights are cancelled this Saturday due to a pilots’ strike, initiated by the socialist union SETCa/BBTK. The “wildcat strike” is supported by all three unions, citing “unacceptable behaviour of management” as the cause.

Brussels Airlines announced the cancellation of 70-80% of its scheduled Saturday flights, affecting around 14,000 passengers. The strike is triggered by a dispute over the “cafeteria plan,” a set of extra benefits for pilots, with management refusing to index it, leading to a decrease in purchasing power. The unions express a loss of confidence in the company’s management, demanding concrete solutions in negotiations.

Brussels Airlines urges unions to engage in constructive dialogue, emphasising the negative impact of the strike on the company and future investments. The conflict is not limited to pilots, as the CNE union called on cabin crew to join the 24-hour strike, criticising management for not addressing working hours and salary conditions.