Rackham, still one of the most photographed aeroplanes in the world, will be part of the Brussels Airlines fleet until 2026. As Rackham reached its repainting deadline, Moulinsart and Brussels Airlines agreed to prolong their partnership and restore the aircraft painting in its original state, meaning that Rackham will stay in the airline’s fleet for at least five more years. While the painting on the outside remains almost identical, the interior of the aircraft has been upgraded with more Tintin illustrations by the hand of Hergé.

©Hergé-Moulinsart 2021