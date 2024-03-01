Third Airbus A320neo for Brussels Airlines arrives at Brussels Airport today

This afternoon (1 March), the third Airbus A320neo for Brussels Airlines will arrive at Brussels Airport, flying from the Airbus plant in Toulouse.
The third factory-fresh A320neo (MSN 11842), registered OO-SBC, will land in Brussels mid-afternoon after delivery flight SN9902 from Toulouse.
It is the first A320neo in the new regular livery of Brussels Airlines, after the “green” livery of OO-SBA and the all-white OO-SBB, which should normally be painted in a Belgian Icon livery next month.
Delivery flight of @FlyingBrussels’ third @Airbus A320neo OO-SBC is planned for today as SN9902 TLS-BRU @flightradar24 #avgeek pic.twitter.com/8lagZ2mOtc
— Ivan Coninx (@ivanconinx) March 1, 2024