THE LOFT by Brussels Airlines and Lexus claims fifth consecutive win as ‘Europe’s leading airline lounge’ at 2023 World Travel Awards

Brussels Airlines proudly announces that “THE LOFT by Brussels Airlines and Lexus” has been crowned “Europe’s Leading Airline Lounge” for the fifth consecutive year at the World Travel Awards, held this year in Batumi, Georgia.

Strategically located in the A-pier at Brussels Airport, THE LOFT, in collaboration with Lexus, stands as the largest lounge in the Brussels Airlines portfolio. It serves as a sanctuary for travelers, offering a serene space where passengers can work, unwind, and indulge in a diverse array of culinary delights before embarking on their journeys.

Accessible to Business Class passengers and Miles and More loyalty program status holders, THE LOFT extends its hospitality to economy class travelers during off-peak periods for a nominal fee. Since its renovation and expansion in 2018, in tandem with Lexus, this lounge has consistently clinched the title of Europe’s Leading Airline Lounge.

Olivier Brynaert, Head of Customer Experience at Brussels Airlines, expresses his gratitude, saying, “Winning this prestigious award for the fifth consecutive time is a real honor. It’s a recognition for our hard work every day, creating a space where people feel at home.”

Tommaso Grassi, Head of Communications & Customer Experience at Lexus Europe, adds, “This award reaffirms The LOFT as a tangible expression of our brand promise to ‘experience amazing,’ and to win it for the fifth time in a row shows our unwavering commitment to improve year on year in a world of fast-changing customer expectations.”

Underlining their commitment to providing an authentic Belgian experience, THE LOFT features a carefully curated selection of Belgian offerings, including beers, Rombauts coffee, and Neuhaus chocolates. The Sunrise Lounge, within the T-zone of Brussels Airport, showcases collaborations with Belgian design brands Serax and Ethnicraft, further reinforcing the airline’s dedication to “Belgitude.”

Dorothea von Boxberg, CEO of Brussels Airlines, comments, “Our teams work very hard every day to give passengers a fantastic experience. Whether you’re flying business class or economy: at Brussels Airlines, we want to deliver a great experience to everyone. We’re very proud that our efforts are rewarded. We keep on investing to make our product even better. Soon we will announce a few very exciting changes.”

Recent investments by Brussels Airlines to enhance the overall customer experience include revamped business class meals on short-haul flights, a collaboration with Belgian Star Chef Michaël Vrijmoed on long-haul flights, and the renovation of the Sunrise Lounge dedicated to passengers traveling to Africa.

As the World Travel Awards celebrate their 30th birthday in 2023, Brussels Airlines stands tall, having secured its place at the pinnacle of excellence in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry, with over 2 million votes cast. This award not only recognizes THE LOFT’s supremacy but also reflects the unwavering dedication of Brussels Airlines to delivering an unparalleled journey for every passenger.

About the World Travel Awards

?The World Travel Awards were founded in 1993 to recognize excellence in all parts of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry. In 2023 The World Travel Awards celebrate their 30th birthday and the program is the most prestigious and elaborate in the industry, with over 2 million votes casted.