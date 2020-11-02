THE LOFT by Brussels Airlines and Lexus at Brussels Airport named “Europe’s Leading Airline Lounge” for second consecutive time

For the second consecutive year, THE LOFT by Brussels Airlines and Lexus at Brussels Airport has been named “Europe’s Leading Airline Lounge” at the annual World Travel Awards.

The World Travel Awards celebrate organizations that are recognized for their commitment to excellence. Both customers and travel and tourism professionals voted for THE LOFT by Brussels Airlines and Lexus as the winner in its category. While the award is a recognition of the product that THE LOFT has been offering since June 2018, the voting for the World Travel Awards took place during the coronavirus pandemic, when Brussels Airlines and Lexus were offering a product and service that was adapted to and in line with the current health and safety measures. The fact that customers and professionals voted for THE LOFT even at this moment makes the reward even more precious, as both companies do their utmost to continue putting the customer at the centre, no matter the circumstances.

THE LOFT by Brussels Airlines and Lexus is a unique lounge concept, centred on comfort, technology, design and a blend of ‘Belgitude’ and Japanese hospitality.

“Customer centricity is at the heart of everything we do, in normal times and in these extremely challenging circumstances. The fact that we have won the award for “Europe’s leading airline lounge 2020” in the most difficult year our company and the aviation industry have ever experienced, makes it all the more valuable. I am extremely grateful to the travel and tourism professionals who voted for THE LOFT, and even more so for the customers who continue to visit THE LOFT in this challenging time. They give us the energy to reinvent ourselves in times of crisis and to continue offering great experiences, even within the limitations we face due to the current health measures,” says Tanguy Cartuyvels, Head of Customer Experience & Marketing at Brussels Airlines. “Working together with partners who are driven by the highest quality services, enables us to offer an exceptional guest experience. Lexus is the perfect example of that.”

Pascal Ruch, Head of Lexus Europe, said: “We are grateful to our customers for their trust and we are delighted to receive this esteemed Award for the second consecutive year. The Lexus’ spirit of Omotenashi, the Japan-inspired personalized and exceptional guest experience we bring to our guests is valued this year, more than ever, making a real difference and providing peace of mind for business travellers in today’s uncertain times. We strongly appreciate the outstanding collaboration with Brussels Airlines and other partners together with whom we share this Award today”.

THE LOFT by Brussels Airlines and Lexus opened its doors on June 25, 2018 as a relaxing new space for international travellers inspired by Lexus luxury, design and Omotenashi hospitality.

It marks a further expansion of Lexus beyond the premium automotive world as a global luxury lifestyle brand. Lounge guests are provided with a wealth of facilities to make their visit comfortable, relaxing and enjoyable, together with opportunities to immerse themselves in the world of Lexus.

Covering an area of 2040m2, THE LOFT by Brussels Airlines and Lexus offers seating for 500 guests. It is divided into areas with different ambiences and features, including a central bar, seating zones and a break-out space that’s ideal for those who need to work while on the move.

A unique blend of premium features are offered to visitors:

Japanese hospitality values brought by Lexus

Chocolate experience hosted by a Neuhaus maître chocolatier

At home SPA Grohe shower suites

Individual nap rooms with star lid ceiling

Lexus LS Shiatsu-effect massage chairs

Variety of fresh organic dishes and drinks by Foodmaker and Rombouts

Beer taps including best Belgian beers

Plastic bottles-free living space

Award-winning arts and inspirational sleek design elements by Lexus

Dedicated Mark Levinson hi-end audio listening room

Regular events ranging from wine tasting to music ensembles

Following the decision by the Belgian Federal Government to temporarily close the hospitality sector in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, THE LOFT by Brussels Airlines and Lexus is currently closed. In the meantime, Brussels Airlines and Lexus put everything in place for a safe reopening as soon as the circumstances permit it.