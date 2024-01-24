Brussels Airlines technicians’ 24-hour strike; minimal impact for now

A 24-hour strike that has been initiated by the unions representing the Brussels Airlines technicians has currently no impact on the airline’s flight schedules, Aviation24.be could retrieve from the Brussels Airport website.

The strike started yesterday at 17:00 (UTC +1) and will last until this evening (24 January). Next to an improved salary, the maintenance and engineering employees demand more staff and extra spare parts to be able to do a better job.

While the impact of the strike is currently low, a daily maintenance check on aircraft is mandatory. Operations might be affected later on today.

Brussels Airlines continues to face mounting tension as not only technicians express their dissatisfaction but also cabin crew and pilots. On 13 January, Brussels Airlines was forced to cancel two-thirds of its flights after a 24-hour pilot strike.